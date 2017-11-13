Video: Hunters Save Deer Trapped On Frozen Lake

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After breaking through the ice on a lake over the weekend, one deer was lucky to be found by Minnesota hunters.
Darick Kvam, of New Prague, posted a video to Facebook showing him rescuing a deer after its legs broke through the ice. As of Monday morning, the video had nearly 5,000 views.
The caption: “Who else participated in catch and release deer season?”
—
In the two-minute video, Kvam pulls the deer from the broken ice and drags it across the lake’s frozen surface. His friend, Kody Hadler, shot the video of the rescue, which happened Sunday morning near Morris, in western Minnesota.
Kvam says the ice on the lake was about four inches thick, so he wasn’t concerned with falling in.
Once the deer got its hooves on solid ground, it ran off into the woods.
Kvam says the deer appeared to be “perfectly fine.”