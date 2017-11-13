Shoppers On MOA Stabbings: ‘You Wonder About Safety Anywhere’

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — The Mall of America is getting some unwanted national attention after two people were stabbed there Sunday night.

Bloomington police arrested 20-year-old Mahad Abdiraham after he tried to steal the personal belongings of a man inside a fitting room at Macy’s.

WCCO’s Angela Davis explains what happened when the victim caught the would-be thief in the act.

Just a week-and-a-half ago, workers started decorating the Mall of America for the holidays. The festive atmosphere changed Sunday as squad cars surrounded the entrance to Macy’s.

Police say a man got caught trying to steal another man’s personal belongings while he was trying on clothes in a fitting room. The suspect then broke out a knife, stabbing the victim and his family member, who came to his defense.

“I think it’s kinda weird. Why would you go through someone else’s stuff in a changing room?” said shopper Jordan Taylor, who we spoke with across the street from the Mall of America.

Mahad Abdiraham of Minneapolis has minor injuries from his confrontation with the victims. Shoppers told us the incident will make them more vigilant.

“I know I’ve been in fitting rooms and stuff where the clerk is gone completely. There’s nobody even around,” said shopper Sara Davis.

But it won’t keep them from the mall.

“You kind of wonder about safety anywhere. In an open parking lot. Inside a mall. Inside a small store. Anything could happen anywhere really,” Taylor said.

In a written statement Mall of America said this, “Bloomington Police immediately took appropriate actions to control last night’s isolated incident to ensure the safety and security of our guests. Mall of America has the largest privately trained security force in the country and we are vigilant and committed to providing a safe environment for our guests, employees and tenants.”

The suspect, Mahad Abdiraham, is being held in jail on two counts of first-degree assault. His record shows some minor traffic violations, but no history of theft or assault.

The two stabbing victims were treated for their wounds at Hennepin County Medical Center.