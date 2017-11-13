Metro Transit Workers Threaten To Strike During Super Bowl Festivities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Metro Transit workers are threatening to walk off the job during the 10 days of Super Bowl festivities, which would bring light rail and bus services to a halt when up to a million people visit the Twin Cities next year.

The old contract expired in July and negotiations between the Met Council and Metro Transit began in May.

Since then, the two parties have not been able to come to an agreement. Metro Transit drivers, mechanics and support personnel maintain the potential strike isn’t just about money.

Rather, they are focusing more on safety improvements and added health care benefits, like a clinic specifically designated for workers.

Mark Lawson, the president of Metro Transit’s union, Local 1005, says workers also want barriers added to buses that separate the driver and passengers.

He said drivers are routinely assaulted, spit on and even have bodily fluids thrown on them.

“Frankly, buses in Europe and in the third world, even, pretty much everywhere but America, they have an enclosure to keep the driver safe,” Lawson said.

Kate Brickman, the communications director at the Metropolitan Council, issued the following statement:

“We value the work of ATU members and their contribution to our region. We are currently negotiating in good faith through a mediator and are confident we’ll reach an agreement satisfactory to both parties.”

The last time Metro Transit workers went on strike was back in 2004, which lasted for about a month and-a-half.