Vikings WR Thielen No Longer A Secret During Breakout Season

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (WCCO) — Another week, another win for the Minnesota Vikings.

They’ve now won five in a row as they head into a big showdown with the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday. Both teams are 7-2 and explosive offensively. The Rams are No. 1 in points scored, the Vikings are No. 10.

WCCO’s David McCoy has more on a familiar face who’s driving that explosiveness for Minnesota.

Adam Thielen might have been the NFL’s best-kept secret. He’s no secret anymore.

“He’s been pretty good for a while,” safety Harrison Smith said.

Thielen is having a break-out season. Ten weeks in, he’s third in the league in receiving yards already — and if he keeps up this pace or even close to it — would be a lock for the Pro Bowl, perhaps even All-Pro.

“The guy’s a gamer. When he gets the opportunities, he makes the most of them,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said.

“He gets great separation. And he has incredible hand-eye coordination and body control,” Smith said.

The rest of the country is finally learning Thielen’s story. How he went from small-town high school football, to no D-I offers, to a rookie tryout, turning down a job as a dental equipment salesman to go to Vikings training camp. Where he made the practice squad, then the team, then the starting lineup, then became one of the NFL’s top receivers.

“I think just keeping the same approach I’ve always kept my whole career,” Thielen said. “I think I just know I have a lot of things to work on, a lot of things to get better at, which is good. I’m always trying to get better.”

Despite all Thielen’s success, coach Zimmer said he hasn’t noticed defenses approaching their coverage of Thielen any differently as his reputation has grown. Perhaps it’s time to start.