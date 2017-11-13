Man Found Dead In Olivia Home After Domestic Incident

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a domestic incident west of the Twin Cities Monday morning that forced a school to go in lockdown ended with a man found dead inside a residence.
The Olivia Police Department responded at about 6:36 a.m. to a report of a domestic dispute on the 700 block of Oak Avenue East. When officers arrived, they learned a woman had fled the residence with children. An officer made entry into the residence and got another small child out without any harm.
The officer also attempted to make contact with a man inside the residence, but could not.
Police say the female victim told them the man may have access to long guns and was concerned for his safety. Several agencies responded to the scene and a perimeter was established.
Area neighbors were notified of the situation, and BOLD School in Olivia was placed on a precautionary lockdown.
Authorities say an Emergency Response Unit arrived on scene and at about 10:55 a.m., the man was found dead inside the home. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office is determining the man’s cause of death. The man has not been identified.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Olivia Police Department at (320) 523-2700.