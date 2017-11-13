Fatal St. Paul Hit And Run Victim Identified

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in St. Paul Monday are identifying the man killed in a St. Paul hit and run incident last week.
Investigators say 39-year-old Gordon Paul Johnson Jr., of St. Paul, was the man who died after being hit by a car on Seventh Street near Mounds Boulevard early Tuesday morning. When police arrived on the scene, a suspect tried to drive off, but was arrested after a pursuit.
Police say the suspect’s breath smelled of alcohol, and he was arrested on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide.