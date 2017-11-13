Fatal St. Paul Hit And Run Victim Identified

Filed Under: St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in St. Paul Monday are identifying the man killed in a St. Paul hit and run incident last week.

Investigators say 39-year-old Gordon Paul Johnson Jr., of St. Paul, was the man who died after being hit by a car on Seventh Street near Mounds Boulevard early Tuesday morning. When police arrived on the scene, a suspect tried to drive off, but was arrested after a pursuit.

Police say the suspect’s breath smelled of alcohol, and he was arrested on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch