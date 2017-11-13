Police: Vehicle Hits Boy, 14, After Getting Off Metro Transit Bus In St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – A 14-year-old boy is hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle following getting off a Metro Transit bus in St. Paul Sunday night.
St. Paul police say the incident happened at about 7:21 p.m. A Metro Transit but was heading southbound on Cretin Avenue and stopped at Carroll to let the boy out. He got off the bus and went to the rear to cross Cretin.
Authorities say he was hit by a vehicle heading southbound while he was crossing Cretin Avenue. The boy was taken to Regions Hospital and was critically hurt in the incident.
Police say the driver is cooperating with police, and alcohol doesn’t appear to be a factor in the incident.
One Comment
WCCO, please stop the automatic playing of video, especially when it is totally irrelevant to the story I’m reading. Or at least let me close the video when I page down to continue reading the story. Thank you.