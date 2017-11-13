Police: Vehicle Hits Boy, 14, After Getting Off Metro Transit Bus In St. Paul

Filed Under: Pedestrian HIt, St. Paul Police Deaprtment

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – A 14-year-old boy is hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle following getting off a Metro Transit bus in St. Paul Sunday night.

St. Paul police say the incident happened at about 7:21 p.m. A Metro Transit but was heading southbound on Cretin Avenue and stopped at Carroll to let the boy out. He got off the bus and went to the rear to cross Cretin.

Authorities say he was hit by a vehicle heading southbound while he was crossing Cretin Avenue. The boy was taken to Regions Hospital and was critically hurt in the incident.

Police say the driver is cooperating with police, and alcohol doesn’t appear to be a factor in the incident.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Rick Staudinger says:
    November 13, 2017 at 12:16 pm

    WCCO, please stop the automatic playing of video, especially when it is totally irrelevant to the story I’m reading. Or at least let me close the video when I page down to continue reading the story. Thank you.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch