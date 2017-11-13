Dream Of Being A Mom Intact After Student Beats Ovarian Cancer

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Trina has known she was going to Gustavus Adolphus for quite a while.

“I mostly picked Gustavus because of my siblings – both of them went there,” she said. “I fell in love with it before I even looked at other schools.”

Three years ago, she started her freshman year, playing soccer for the college in St. Peter.

It’s safe to say the school lived up to the hype.

“The community feeling…everyone there is so amazing,” she said.

Trina didn’t know just how amazing it was until this summer, when she found out she had germ cell ovarian cancer.

“We had a scan and they found a large tumor,” Trina said. “It was July 5, so July 4 was my last day of freedom.”

And even though Trina is 20 years old, she’s at Children’s Minnesota.

Germ cell ovarian cancer is actually a pediatric cancer.

“Children’s had an emphasis on fertility preservation, and I really, really want to be a mom someday,” Trina said.

While doctors at Children’s worked to make sure that was a possibility, everyone else gathered around a common enemy.

“I named my tumor Harold, so my friends made bracelets that say ‘I hate Harold,'” Trina said.

Trina’s siblings would come to the hospital with her, teachers from Gustavus would send her books to read.

The one thing they never had to worry about was Trina’s spirit.

“I don’t really see the point in feeling sorry for myself,” Trina said, “because it’s all going to happen anyway.”

Trina had to take the semester off, but will be back at Gustavus in January.

“I feel awesome, I feel like a normal person, except that I’m bald,” she said. “I can’t wait for my hair to grow back.”

Best of all: She’s cancer free.

As for Children’s Adolescent and Young Adult (AYA) cancer program, it is designed specifically to meet the needs of cancer patients between the ages of 15 to 30.

Research shows that adolescents and young adults with certain cancers have superior outcomes if they are treated in pediatric cancer centers on pediatric cancer protocols.