MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The company behind Budweiser and Bud Light is making a change at the top. Anheuser-Busch – AB Bev’s North American unit – is getting a new CEO as sales of the most popular beers in the U.S. have fallen.

According to the Brewers Association, craft and export beers sales are up, while overall beer sales are flat.

So, what beers are Americans drinking? Good Question.

Eric Shepard, VP/executive editor of Beer Marketer’s Insights, says Americans haven’t changed how much alcohol they drink, but what they’re imbibing is different. Ten years ago, beer had a 55-share of the alcohol market. Now, it’s slightly less than half, while spirits are 35-share and wine is 16-share.

In the beer market, Bud Light still dominates, making up a 16-share of what Americans drank so far in 2017, according to Beer Marketer’s Insights. It’s followed by Coors Light (8-share), Budweiser (6.5-share), Miller Lite (6.2-share) and Corona Extra (4-share).

Craft beers make up 12 percent of the U.S. beer market – which puts that category between Bud Light and Coors Light. It makes up 21 percent of sales, says Bart Watson, chief economist with the Brewers Association.

Of the craft beer market, Yuenling tops the list in sales. Minnesota brewer Schell’s comes in at 24th, Summit at 26th and Surly at 42nd.