Gov. Walker Signs Woodchuck Hunting Into Wisconsin Law

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker has signed a bill setting up an open season on groundhogs.

The governor signed the measure on Saturday. The bill removes groundhogs from the state’s protected species list and calls on the Department of Natural Resources to establish a year-round hunting and trapping season with no bag limits.

Supporters argue groundhogs, also known as woodchucks or whistle pigs, are plentiful and that their burrowing destroys gardens and undermines building foundations, sidewalks and roads. The Alliance for Animals, the Humane Society of the United States and Midwest Environmental Advocates all have registered in opposition.

A DNR spokesman hasn’t responded to an email sent Monday asking when hunting might begin.

Comments

One Comment

  1. arthur f. meincke (@artemus628) says:
    November 13, 2017 at 10:26 am

    The Governor of Wisconsin is an imbecile !

