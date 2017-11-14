Cass Lake Man Charged In Drug Robbery-Turned Murder

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Cass Lake man has been charged in the shooting death of a woman during a drug-fueled robbery on Sunday morning.

The Cass County Sheriff’s office says Brandon Joseph Roy, 24, is charged with second-degree unintentional murder and first-degree robbery. He was also charged with being a convict in possession of a firearm.

The criminal complaint says Roy met with a man and a women at a Cass Lake store to set up a drug deal. The pair followed Roy back to a residence, where they started taking smoking meth and having a party with John Larose, 28, and three women: Sara Larose, Ileshia Gunn and an unnamed woman.

At some point, Roy and John Larose went to a room and came back with a handgun and shotgun, respectively, and demanded money and drugs for the pair. A fight broke out, and Roy’s hand was bitten by the male robbery victim.

One of the women, either Sara Larose or Gunn, grabbed $600 in cash and drugs from the male victim, which Roy then grabbed and ran into a bathroom with John Larose.

The male victim started banging on the door, demanding his drugs and money. Roy then fired two bullets through the door, missing the man and hitting the unnamed women, 25, in the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female robbery victim was then attacked by either Sara Larose or Gunn, but the male victim intervened. The pair fled the residence.

Authorities found and arrested Roy in Bemidji. He had a bite mark on his left index finger, and the victim’s cash in his possession.

He said they were all smoking meth in the house, and it was Sara Larose, Gunn and the murder victim who tried to rob the pair. He also said the male robbery victim pulled the gun, and he fought him to get possession of it.

Roy has a lengthy criminal history starting when he was 17, including convictions for burglary, drug possession, armed riot and making terroristic threats.

He could face up to 80 years in prison if convicted.