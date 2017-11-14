DNR: 145K Deer Registered Through 2 Weekends

Filed Under: Deer Hunting, Minnesota Department Of Natural Resources

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – More than 145,000 deer have been registered through the second weekend of the firearm hunting season, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

DNR officials say preliminary results through last weekend show the deer harvest is up 10 percent from last year. Of those registered, 54 percent were bucks. That’s compared to 63 percent during the same time last year.

The firearms harvest was up 25 percent in northeastern Minnesota from last year. It was up six percent in Zone 2, which runs from Canada to Iowa and covers most of the state, and it was down 12 percent in southeastern Minnesota.

DNR projections estimate this year’s firearms deer harvest at about 200,000. The harvest last year was a little more than 173,000.

