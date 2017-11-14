Fridley Boy Fighting For His Life After Being Hit By SUV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The family of a young boy says he is fighting for his life after an SUV hit him while he was walking to an after-school program.
Duron Adams Jr., 10, suffered several injuries, according to his family.
Witnesses say the boy and some friends were crossing the street last Friday afternoon near Fridley Middle School when an SUV hit him. The driver stopped. Police do not believe alcohol was a factor.
The boy’s parents are not working as they stay by their son’s bedside. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help them with medical bills.