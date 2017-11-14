‘JonnyPops’ Owners Named To Forbes Magazine’s 30 Under 30

Filed Under: 30 Under 30, Connor Wray, Erik Brust, Forbes Magazine, JonnyPops

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The owners of an all-natural frozen pop company based in south Minneapolis have been named to Forbes Magazine’s 30 under 20 list for 2018.

The list highlights the top young entrepreneurs across the country, JonnyPops co-founders Erik Brust and Connor Wray made the list. Forbes Magazine says there are more than 15,000 nominations for 600 spots.

The JonnyPops co-founders are also the lone entrepreneurs from Minnesota to make the list.

The company offers popsicles featuring seven different flavors, using natural ingredients that are also certified Kosher, gluten-free and made in a nut-free facility.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch