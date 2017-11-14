Ex-Viking Kalil Charged After Minn. Pizzeria Allegedly Sold Beer To Minor

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Former Minnesota Vikings tackle Matt Kalil is facing charges after authorities say an underage worker at his Maple Grove pizzeria sold alcohol to a minor.
Kalil, who now plays for the Carolina Panthers, is charged via summons with a misdemeanor liquor offence, according to documents filed in Hennepin County. He faces a maximum penalty of 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.
According to a complaint, Maple Grove police conducting a compliance check at Pieology Pizzeria in the Arbor Lakes shopping area saw a 17-year-old worker sell a beer to a minor.
The worker never asked for the customer’s ID, and her fellow co-worker was also too young to sell alcohol.
Minnesota law requires that workers be at least 18 to serve alcohol.
Kalil is slated to be in Hennepin County court on Dec. 15.
The 28-year-old offensive tackle spent four years with the Vikings. He owns several Pieology franchises, three of which are in Minnesota.