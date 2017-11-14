Minnesota Native Soars In ‘Marvel Universe Live’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — “Marvel Universe Live: Age of Heroes” will be at the Xcel Energy Center from Dec. 7-10.
According to the show’s website, “Super hero action, thrills and drama will soar, smash and burst into arenas across the country with the debut of Marvel Universe LIVE! Age of Heroes. The iconic Marvel Super Heroes Spider-Man and The Avengers are joined by the Guardians of the Galaxy, including Star-Lord, Gamora, Groot, Rocket and Drax, in a legendary battle to defend the universe from evil.”
On Tuesday, Justin Jackson, who plays Captain America and happens to be a native Minnesotan — and also the nephew of Dave Cosetta of Cosetta’s Italian Restaurant in St. Paul — joined WCCO 4 News At Noon to talk about his role and the difficult stunt work.
Tickets range from $15 to $90.
Click here for more details.