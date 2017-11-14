2 Men Found Dead In Wadena County, Murder-Suicide Suspected

MENAHGA, Minn. (AP) — Authorities in Wadena County say the deaths of two men at a residence in Menahga appear to be a murder-suicide case.

Sheriff’s officials responded to a call early Monday and found the bodies of 82-year-old Carl Albin and 67-year-old Michael Callahan. Both were dead of gunshot wounds.

The bodies were transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsies.

The shootings remain under investigation.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

