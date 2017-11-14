Minneapolis Police Unveils Data Dashboard For Use Of Force Calls

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say it’s now easier for the public to see the type of force officers encounter on calls and how they responded.
The police data shows only 775 of the more than 335,000 calls for police have resulted in use of force. That’s less than a quarter of one-percent.
The Minneapolis Police Department’s newest data dashboard breaks down the information into categories, like nature of the call, race of the suspect and the types of weapons used. Chief Medaria Arradondo says officers will continue to be trained in deescalation tactics.
And the department will continue to review and learn from this data.