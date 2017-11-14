Another Woman Accuses Sen. Dan Schoen Of Sexual Harassment

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sexual harassment allegations are mounting at the state capitol after a Minnesota Senate staff member filed a formal complaint today against Sen. Dan Schoen.

This is the third woman to come forward in the past week with allegations against the senator. According to a statement from the Senate DFL, Senator Schoen sent staffer Ellen Anderson an image of male genitalia via Snapchat in May of 2015.

WCCO reached out to Senator Shoen’s attorney, but have not heard back.

Staffer Ellen Anderson released the following statement Tuesday night:

“I first met Dan Schoen, who was a State Representative at the time, when I worked for the Minnesota DFL in 2014. We developed a friendship and would often send texts and Snapchats to each other.

In 2015, when I worked for the Minnesota State Senate and he was a State Representative, he sent me an inappropriate Snapchat picture. I knew it crossed the line, but at the time, I assumed it was a one-time error in judgment. The disturbing news of the past week makes it clear that was not the case. I felt it necessary to speak out because it is evident to me that Sen. Schoen has a pattern of inappropriate sexual interactions with colleagues and staff.

I am fortunate to work at the Senate – a place where I feel supported by my team, my supervisor, and my leadership. I know that I am safe and that I have people I can turn to if something like this happens again. I do not assume that’s the case for every legislative staffer. I came forward today because it’s important to me that staff in both legislative bodies and both parties know they are not alone. No staff member should ever feel unsafe in their workplace, and I hope this conversation can help make that a reality.

Legislators are human and no human is perfect, but this is bigger than Sen. Schoen and the Capitol. It’s bigger than Hollywood or D.C. I come to work every day and see stories in the news about women across the country who have risked everything to share with their experiences. We can only change this culture if we admit it exists.”

The Ellen Anderson who came forward Tuesday is not the former State Senator with the same name.