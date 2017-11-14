Former Shakopee Superintendent Arrested For $73K In Fraudulent Charges

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say the former superintendent of Shakopee Public Schools was arrested Tuesday for using his district-issued credit card to make more than $73,000 in fraudulent purchases.
Rod Thompson was taken into custody and booked into the Scott County Jail, Shakopee police say, adding that the department’s six-month investigation into the superintendent’s use of public money has been “extremely labor intensive.”
In June, Thompson stepped down from his superintendent post as the investigation into his spending began. Earlier this year, a public data request found that Thompson had charged thousands of dollars’ worth of personal expenses to a district credit card.
Thompson defended himself then by saying that the purchases were unintended and that he later reimbursed the district.
But after looking at five years of state records, police found that Thompson made $73,642 in fraudulent purchases and reimbursements. Some of the items Thompson bought on the district card include: an Xbox, tickets to the Grand Ole Opry, sports memorabilia, cowboy boots, jewelry, and alcohol flasks.
Formal charges are expected from the Scott County Attorney’s Office.
The FBI is also investigating.