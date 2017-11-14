In 2 Weeks, Jason Zucker Scores 6-Straight Goals, Welcomes Son

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Wild take on Philadelphia Fliers at Xcel Center Tuesday night for the second-straight game.

This time it’s at home, with an interesting back drop.

Jason Zucker has scored six-straight goals. If he scores the first Wild goal Tuesday, that would tie the NHL all-time record for consecutive goals.

Sometimes they come in bunches, and you can’t even explain it.

“I have no idea,” Zucker said.

When you feel it, it’s like riding a wave, while your teammates marvel.

“You catch glimpses here and there, you see other guys in the league doing it, but on our team it’s pretty special what he’s doing right now,” said defenseman Mathew Dumba.

So, is this puck luck? Is this Zucker being rewarded for a great effort, or is it Zucker being part of the right line at the right time?

“That goal in Philadelphia, I mean, can’t tell you I meant to shoot it off the guy’s blocker,” Zucker said.

But it has to do with paying with Eric Staal, and a style comfort.

“It’s great for us to be able to work up the ice together with that speed,” Zucker said. “He can push defensemen back and I can as well with the speed.”

Added to it the birth of his second child to he and his wife Carly, and you have a magical two weeks.

“It’s been a blessing to have Hendrix around the house, and it’s a new light on life,” he said.