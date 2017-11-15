Officer ID’d In Crystal Fatal Shooting Of Man Who Fired At Police

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities have identified an officer involved in the fatal shooting of a man in Crystal last Friday after he fired at officers.
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s office responded just after 5 p.m. to a report of a suicidal man at a residence on the 5100 block of Angeline Avenue. Officers from Crystal, Robbinsdale and New Hope got to the scene and found the man was armed.
Neighbors were evacuated before officers confronted the man. Police say he fired at officers, who returned fire and killed him. No officers were hurt in the incident.
The New Hope Police Department said Wednesday that Officer Ben Harty was involved in the shooting. He has served with the force for nearly nine years, starting in December of 2008. He’s on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure.
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.