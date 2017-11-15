Officer ID’d In Crystal Fatal Shooting Of Man Who Fired At Police

Filed Under: Crystal, New Hope Police Department, Officer Ben Harty, Officer-Involved Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities have identified an officer involved in the fatal shooting of a man in Crystal last Friday after he fired at officers.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s office responded just after 5 p.m. to a report of a suicidal man at a residence on the 5100 block of Angeline Avenue. Officers from Crystal, Robbinsdale and New Hope got to the scene and found the man was armed.

crystal officer involved shooting Officer IDd In Crystal Fatal Shooting Of Man Who Fired At Police

(credit: CBS)

Neighbors were evacuated before officers confronted the man. Police say he fired at officers, who returned fire and killed him. No officers were hurt in the incident.

The New Hope Police Department said Wednesday that Officer Ben Harty was involved in the shooting. He has served with the force for nearly nine years, starting in December of 2008. He’s on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch