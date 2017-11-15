Bemidji Craftsman Offers Handmade Leather Trump Bike Seat

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you’re looking for a holiday gift idea for someone who you know holds a particular set of political beliefs, you’re in luck.

A craftsman in Bemidji just posted a listing in the Facebook marketplace for a handmade bicycle seat.

The seat has been fashioned to look like President Donald Trump’s face.

23517866 10209766895081184 8713318635466274851 n Bemidji Craftsman Offers Handmade Leather Trump Bike Seat

(credit: Jerry J M Smith/Facebook)

“Hand tooled leather saddle, hand peened copper rivets, on a Brooks pro frame,” the listing promises. “You can have Trump kiss your *** on your daily commute!”

The seat is available for $250.

One person on Facebook has already requested a female-specific Bill Clinton model.

