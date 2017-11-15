Bemidji Craftsman Offers Handmade Leather Trump Bike Seat

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you’re looking for a holiday gift idea for someone who you know holds a particular set of political beliefs, you’re in luck.
A craftsman in Bemidji just posted a listing in the Facebook marketplace for a handmade bicycle seat.
The seat has been fashioned to look like President Donald Trump’s face.
“Hand tooled leather saddle, hand peened copper rivets, on a Brooks pro frame,” the listing promises. “You can have Trump kiss your *** on your daily commute!”
The seat is available for $250.
One person on Facebook has already requested a female-specific Bill Clinton model.