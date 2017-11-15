Drug Bust Yields Thousands Of Dollars Of Drugs, Guns, Counterfeit Cash In Elk River

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Elk River found thousands of dollars of guns, drugs and ammunition at a home in Elk River Tuesday.
A SWAT team and emergency response unit searched a house on the 18900 block of Zumbro Street Northwest Tuesday. Inside, officers found $37,000 worth of methamphetamine, marijuana, marijuana wax and psychedelic mushrooms, as well as a bulletproof vest, 19 guns and large quantities of ammunition.
Police also found around $2,500 in counterfeit cash, as well as “supplies for drug distribution,” according to a press release from the Elk River Police Department.
Investigators arrested a 37-year-old Elk River man at the scene, who is being held in the Sherburne County Jail. The bust was part of an extensive investigation by the Southwest Hennepin County Drug Task Force and the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force, according to Elk River Police.