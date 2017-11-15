1 Student Injured, Several Detained After Fight At Burnsville H.S.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A fight at Burnsville High School on Wednesday left one student injured and several others in police custody.

The Burnsville Police Department says officers responded to the south metro school shortly before 1 p.m. after receiving a calls from the school’s main office and a resource officer.

About 20 squad cars responded.

Police say the fight involved several students, and one of them suffered a minor injury. Photos on social media show an ambulance had responded to the school.

Officers detained multiple students. An exact number was not given.

Police say no weapons were involved in the fight.

The school has yet to comment on what happened.

