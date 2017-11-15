Park Board Committee Approves Lease For Lola’s Cafe At Lake Calhoun

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There may be a new lakeside vendor in Minneapolis this summer.

A Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board committee approved the lease for the food vendor on Lake Calhoun. The proposal from Lola’s Cafe offered “a combination of seafood, “grab and go” smoked products, beverages and frozen treats,” the Park Board said in a press release.

The location on Lake Calhoun was formerly occupied by the Tin Fish.
(credit: CBS)

The lease at Lake Calhoun — also known as Bde Maka Ska — would last five years, taking over the former location of the Tin Fish. The proposal also called for kiosks near the food pavilion where diners could rent small tables, blankets and reusable bags to dine in the nearby park.

The proposal for “Lola’s on the Lake” still has to be approved by the full Park Board at a future meeting.

