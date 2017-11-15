‘Atrocities’: Dayton Speaks Out On Capitol Harassment Allegations

By Mary McGuire
Filed Under: Dan Schoen, Mark Dayton, Mary McGuire, Sexual Harassment, Sexual Misconduct, Tony Cornish
Gov. Mark Dayton (credit: CBS)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – As sexual harassment allegations continue to mount at the State Capitol, Gov. Mark Dayton spoke out for the first time on camera since stories surfaced last week.

At a news conference Wednesday, Dayton called the allegations “atrocities.” He called on the lawmakers accused to resign, meanwhile admitting that no one can force them to step down.

“The only honorable thing for him to do is resign,” Dayton said, when speaking about the allegations against State Sen. Dan Schoen (D-District 54).

Dayton has also called for a comprehensive review of the Legislature’s policies on sexual harassment, which includes the reporting process.

This comes as a Minnesota Senate staff member has now filed a formal complaint against Schoen.

Staffer Ellen Anderson claims Schoen sent her a picture of male genitalia over Snapchat in 2015.

This is now the third woman who has come forward in the past week with accusations against Schoen.

Multiple women have also come out with stories of sexual harassment against Republican Rep. Tony Cornish.

Schoen and Cornish have both denied they sexually harassed anyone.

Schoen’s lawyer told MPR he has never sent any explicit photos to anyone.

More from Mary McGuire
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch