‘Atrocities’: Dayton Speaks Out On Capitol Harassment Allegations

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – As sexual harassment allegations continue to mount at the State Capitol, Gov. Mark Dayton spoke out for the first time on camera since stories surfaced last week.

At a news conference Wednesday, Dayton called the allegations “atrocities.” He called on the lawmakers accused to resign, meanwhile admitting that no one can force them to step down.

“The only honorable thing for him to do is resign,” Dayton said, when speaking about the allegations against State Sen. Dan Schoen (D-District 54).

Dayton has also called for a comprehensive review of the Legislature’s policies on sexual harassment, which includes the reporting process.

This comes as a Minnesota Senate staff member has now filed a formal complaint against Schoen.

Staffer Ellen Anderson claims Schoen sent her a picture of male genitalia over Snapchat in 2015.

This is now the third woman who has come forward in the past week with accusations against Schoen.

Multiple women have also come out with stories of sexual harassment against Republican Rep. Tony Cornish.

Schoen and Cornish have both denied they sexually harassed anyone.

Schoen’s lawyer told MPR he has never sent any explicit photos to anyone.