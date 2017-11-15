Mayo Clinic Announces $4.9M Expansion To La Crosse Cancer Facility

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The expansion of a La Crosse Wisconsin area hospital will allow more cancer patients to receive treatment close to home.
Mayo Clinic Health System announced a $4.9 million renovation to its Cancer Center. The expansion will double the amount of exam rooms and treatment bays.
Since the center opened in 2004, the number of patients has doubled to more than 2,000 — but the center has run out of space. The expansion will allow more patients to be seen locally instead of travelling to Rochester.
“Seventy miles may not seem that far away, but it is for some patients if they are traveling to Rochester, and the intent is to keep them as close as possible,” Mayo Clinic vice president Tanner Holst said.
Construction on the expansion is set to begin next spring, and it’s expected to be finished in the spring of 2019.