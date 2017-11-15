On Super Bowl Sunday, Light Rail Trains Won’t Be Available To Everyone

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Count on light rail to get around the Twin Cities on the weekends? Then be prepared to ride the bus on Super Bowl Sunday.
Metro Transit says that sections of the Blue and Green lines will only be available to Super Bowl ticket holders on the day of the big game.
The light rail stops affected on game day will be on the Blue Line (from Target Field to Mall of America) and the Green Line (from Target Field to Stadium Village).
Only those with a Super Bowl ticket and a $30 Gameday Pass will be able to ride.
Metro Transit says the exclusive use of the trains for Super Bowl ticket holders is necessary for security reasons, as those attending the game will undergo screening at Mall of America and Stadium village. They’ll then be brought directly to U.S. Bank Stadium.
To service those with other plans on Feb. 4, Metro Transit says buses will be running station-to-station every 10 to 15 minutes. There’ll also be temporary shelters put up at 35 locations for commuters waiting in the winter cold.
The light rail trains are expected to be open to the general public in the hours following the championship game. Expanded bus service will also continue into the night.