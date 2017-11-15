Father Of 3-Year-Old Who Shot Himself Arrested

Filed Under: St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — Police in Minnesota say the father of a toddler who accidentally shot himself with his dad’s loaded handgun has been arrested in Montana.

The 3-year-old boy survived the gunshot wound at his home in St. Cloud Monday. Police say the child found the loaded weapon, which had been left within his reach, and pulled the trigger.

Police have been looking for the boy’s 28-year-old father since the shooting. He faces possible charges of negligently storing a firearm and being a felon in possession of a gun.

Authorities say he was arrested Wednesday morning during a traffic stop in Miles City, Montana. Police say the boy is in stable condition.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

