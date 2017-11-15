Twin Cities Band Featured On ‘Stranger Things 2’ Soundtrack

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – That hoodie from the Science Museum isn’t the only Minnesota connection to “Stranger Things 2.”

The second episode of the mega-popular Netflix series features an obscure song from a 1980s Twin Cities band.

“Blackout,” by Swing Set, plays on the car stereo of the character Jonathan Byers in the episode “Trick or Treat, Freak.” The new wave-style track fits seamlessly with the show’s ‘80s setting.

Since the release of the new season, music fans have sought the track out online. It can be heard on YouTube, Spotify and Amazon.

“Blackout” was released on the 1985 album “Life Speeds Up.”

According to the Facebook group Twin Cities Music Scene ‘70s-‘80s, the band received rave reviews from critics but never rose to national fame.

