Vote To Decide If Minnesota Will Host World’s Fair In 2023

By Mary McGuire
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — A vote in Paris will decide Wednesday whether or not Minnesota and the city of Bloomington will host the 2023 World’s Fair, officially called the 2023 World Expo.

At around 10 a.m. Minnesota time, the official delegates from the 130 member countries of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) will cast their final votes. Bloomington is up against Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Lodz, Poland.

The theme of Minnesota’s expo bid is “Healthy People, Healthy Planet,” which highlights our state’s position as a leader in healthcare and innovation. Minnesota is home to Mayo Clinic, arguably the world’s best hospital, and nearly 20 Fortune 500 countries.

The expo would be hosted at a site that’s adjacent to the Mall of America and would take place over the summer months in 2023. It is expected to draw in 12 million visitors.

