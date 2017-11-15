Sheriff’s Office: Woman Dies After Boyfriend Hits Her With Car

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities west of the metro say a man hit his girlfriend with a car Monday evening, fatally injuring the woman.
According to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Jessica Ludenia was found unresponsive in the road on the 800 block of Deerfield Road in Watertown around 6:40 p.m.
Paramedics transported Ludenia to Ridgeview Hospital in Waconia, where she later died.
The sheriff’s office said investigation shows Ludenia’s 42-year-old boyfriend struck her with a motor vehicle. Authorities arrested the man and he is being held in the Carver County Jail pending criminal vehicular operation charges.