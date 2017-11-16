Suspect Arrested In Arson Fire at St. Cloud Adult Bookstore

Filed Under: St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — St. Cloud police have arrested a suspect in an arson fire at an adult bookstore.

Authorities say the 32-year-old man walked into the Pure Pleasure store with a gas can, poured fuel inside the store and lit it on fire midafternoon Thursday.

The lone employee was able to get out safely and call police. Officers located the suspect a few blocks away and arrested him without incident.

Police say they’re still trying to determine a motive.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

