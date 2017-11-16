Decision Expected To Come Down On Legislative Budget Battle

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s Supreme Court is expected to announce its decision Thursday on a legal battle between Gov. Mark Dayton and the Republican Legislature.

The political bickering goes back to late May, when Dayton vetoed the Legislature’s $130 million operating budget while signing the rest of the new state budget.

The governor wanted lawmakers to rework tax breaks and other measures. GOP leaders then sued.

Depending on the ruling, the court’s opinion may put to rest concerns that the Legislature will soon run out of money.

A decision is expected to be announced at 10 a.m.

