‘Get Out’ Director Says Movie Isn’t A Comedy, But ‘A Documentary’

Filed Under: Get Out, Jordan Peele

NEW YORK (AP) — The movie year seems destined to conclude the way it essentially began: With everybody talking about “Get Out.”

Jordan Peele’s horror sensation is again the subject of debate after it was reported that Universal Pictures has submitted the film for Golden Globes consideration as a comedy, rather than a drama.

The film’s classification will ultimately reside with the Globes, but the controversy shows how “Get Out” is already challenging the conventions of Hollywood’s prestige movie season.

Peele, himself, has showed no desire to quell the backlash, only to slyly prod it. He calls his race-savvy social satire “a documentary.”

Appearing on “The Late Show” on Wednesday night, Peele stuck with that label, calling his movie “truth.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch