Recipe: Cornbread, Sage & Apricot Stuffing

Here’s a delicious Thanksgiving recipe from Everton Clark, the executive chef of Cedar + Stone, Urban Table in Bloomington.

Cornbread Sage And Apricot Stuffing

Ingredients

2 sticks of unsalted butter
2 large onions diced
2 cups diced celery
2 cubed cornbread
3 cubed baguette
1 bunch thyme
1 bunch sage
1 bunch chopped parsley
4 heads of garlic
2 cups of hopped dried apricot
2 quarts of chicken stock

Method

Melt butter in a large sauté pan over medium heat.

Add onion, garlic and celery and sauté until translucent, stirring occasionally.

Add sage, thyme, parsley, and apricot and sauté until soften.

Transfer to a large mixing bowl then add your cornbread and cubed baguette.

Add chicken stock until moist.

Transfer to a buttered baking vessel and bake covered for about 25 to 30 minutes at 350 degrees.

