Working For The Weekend: Entertainment Best Bets

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The holiday season is in full swing this weekend across the Twin Cities. We found fun ways to get into the spirit from Minnetonka and Golden Valley to Minneapolis and St. Paul.

WinterSkate

St. Paul is kicking off the holiday season with the grand opening ceremony of Wells Fargo WinterSkate! Saturday’s will include performances, and the annual lighting of Rice Park, where a 60-foot-tall, holiday tree will be lit with 15,000 LED lights. Those who attend the grand opening will also be able to be the first to skate on the free, outdoor, artificially-chilled ice rink in downtown Saint Paul which will be open through Feb. 11.

Photos With Santa

Head to Ridgedale Canter this weekend for themed photos with Santa. On Friday, dress up the family in your favorite festive pajamas and come take an adorable photo with the big guy in red. Next weekend put on your ugly sweater and join jolly old St. Nick for a pic.

Bachman’s Open House

Bachman’s is getting into the holiday spirit this weekend. There will be an open house this Saturday at the Lyndale location. Enjoy live Christmas music, children’s crafts, a reindeer meet-and-greet, cookies from the North Pole, and more festive fun! Santa and Albert’s holiday play and sing-along runs every weekend through Dec. 17.

Pet Pics For The Holidays

Finally, it’s time to take a holiday photo with your pet! It’s a chance to get dressed up in your holiday best with your pet and snap a festive picture for your holiday greeting card. This event takes place at Greenbrier Animal Hospital in Golden Valley. It’s free but donations will benefit Underdog Rescue. Light refreshments for people and pets will be served.