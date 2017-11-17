Female Ex-Staffers Speak Out In Support Of Franken

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Friday, seven female former staffers for Sen. Al Franken released a statement voicing their support of him following accusations of sexual harassment.

“In our time working for the Senator, he treated us with the utmost respect. He valued our work and our opinions and was a champion for women both in the legislation he supported and in promoting women to leadership roles in our offices.”

Leeann Tweeden, the Los Angeles radio host who accused Senator Al Franken of sexual assault, says she accepts his apology. She says it happened during a USO tour in 2006.

Tweeden released a picture showing Franken with his hands over her chest as she slept on a plane. She says she found the photo after returning home from the trip.

During the tour, Tweeden says Franken insisted that they practice a skit backstage. That’s when she says he forcibly kissed her.

CBS News reported that, in addition to the seven women who gave the above statement, another six have also said they did not experience or witness any inappropriate behavior by Franken, including Casey Aden-Wansbury, former chief of staff to Franken from 2011 to 2015.

“In the eight years I have known Al Franken — including four as his as Senate chief of staff — he has always worked hard to create a respectful environment for his staff,” Aden-Wansbury said. “The inappropriate behavior reported today does not live up to the values I know he holds and I am glad he has apologized. I have worked in government and politics for two decades and have never seen anyone take public service more seriously or care more deeply about his responsibility to the constituents and the country he serves.”

Friday on “Good Morning America,” she said Franken humiliated her throughout the trip.

“We would be doing autograph sessions and I’d have to sit next to him because we were co-emcees and I would literally sit with my back sort of towards him and I would see a picture of me get pulled away out of the corner of my eye. And he would draw devil horns on me and a little devil tail and push it back into my pile, so there were the petty things I was dealing with,” she said.

Franken issued a written apology saying he was ashamed:

“I don’t know what was in my head when I took that picture, and it doesn’t matter. There’s no excuse. I look at it now and I feel disgusted with myself. It isn’t funny. It’s completely inappropriate