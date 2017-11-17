Franken Cancels Book Festival Appearance After Sexual Harassment Allegations

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Sen. Al Franken has canceled an appearance at an Atlanta book festival following allegations of sexual harassment.

Thursday, Los Angeles news anchor Leeann Tweeden said Franken kissed her without her consent during rehearsal for a skit while the two were entertaining troops in the Middle East.

A photo also emerged of Franken placing his hands over Tweeden’s breasts while she slept.

Friday, Atlanta blog The Buzz reported Franken was scheduled to appear at the Book Festival of the MJCCA to promote his book, “Giant of the Senate.” He has canceled that appearance, according to The Buzz.

“Giant of the Senate” was a best-seller after its release earlier this year.

Franken also canceled an appearance at a fundraising event for Florida Sen. Bill Nelson this weekend.

The Democratic senator released a statement Thursday, saying in part:

“Coming from the world of comedy, I’ve told and written a lot of jokes that I once thought were funny but later came to realize were just plain offensive. But the intentions behind my actions aren’t the point at all. It’s the impact these jokes had on others that matters. And I’m sorry it’s taken me so long to come to terms with that.”

Franken has also asked for an ethics investigation into the incident.