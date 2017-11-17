Megadeth Bassist Heads Home To Minnesota, With Coffee

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A heavy-metal rocker in the second act of his career has come home to Minnesota to say thanks. David Ellefson hopes your next cup of Joe will give you an extra jolt. The founding member of Megadeth transitioned into the coffee business with Ellefson Coffee Company. He first sold the brand in his hometown of Jackson in southwestern Minnesota.

It’s in Jackson David Ellefson found his rhythm and taught himself to play the bass.

“I’m lucky I tapped into that at age 11. By the time I was in my junior or senior year I’d be playing gigs over in Marshal and around the area,” Ellefson said.

The 53-year-old who grew up on a farm went on to find success with still-touring heavy metal band Megadeth. He won his first Grammy earlier this year.

“Being in the music business and the farming business are similar, it’s feast or famine and when you have a bumper crop you better save some for the rainy season,” Ellefson said.

He started drinking coffee on the road, and found a taste for his favorites while touring the world.

“We have a lot of great conversations and brainstorming and get the ideas going over a good cup of Joe,” explained Ellefson.

So it seemed natural for the coffee connoisseur to branch out with Ellefson Coffee Company. Megadeth fans will understand the play on words with platinum selling album Rust in Peace, with flagship Roast in Peace.

It was important for Ellefson to bring the brand back to his hometown. After all Jackson sparked some of the bands most well-known songs: Foreclosure of a Dream, and the town’s cemetery inspired Mary Jane, a song about an urban legend.

“You miss a lot of what a town really is when you just drive by on a four-lane interstate. So part of what our venture is here is to partner with the local businesses so we can bring people off the local freeway to bring them in to really get and feel the heart and soul of the people,” Ellefson said.

Ellefson will greet friends and fans at Kat’s Hog Heaven in Jackson Saturday, Nov. 18, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. There he will introduce his new “Jackson House Blend” coffee.