Minnesota Twins Returning To WCCO Radio

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Twins, in conjunction with Entercom Communications Corporation, announced today a fully-integrated radio partnership highlighted by WCCO-AM 830’s return as the team’s Twin Cities metropolitan area affiliate. Starting with the 2018 season, WCCO-AM 830 will air all Twins regular season and Postseason games as well as Spring Training coverage across the metro area.

“The Minnesota Twins are ecstatic to be in partnership with Entercom and eager to play a role in helping the company implement a new vision for their radio properties across our marketplace,” Twins President and CEO Dave St. Peter said. “The Twins are beyond thrilled to have this opportunity to return our radio broadcasts to WCCO-AM 830. Twins baseball on WCCO Radio was an Upper Midwest tradition for more than four decades. We look forward to building on that tradition with a new era of Twins baseball starting in 2018.”

Twins baseball will return to the airwaves of its original radio broadcast partner, as WCCO-AM 830 aired games for the club’s first 46 seasons from 1961 to 2006. As part of the partnership, the Twins will continue to produce all game broadcasts including 30-minute pre-game and post-game shows. On the programming front, WCCO-AM 830 and other Minnesota-based Entercom properties 104.1 JACK-FM and BUZ’N @102.9 are committed to an impressive year-round lineup of baseball coverage featuring Twins players, coaches and broadcasters. All Entercom properties will feature comprehensive Twins coverage during the season, including special promotions and game day shows originating on-location in and around Target Field, from Fort Myers, Florida at Twins Spring Training, and at community events across Twins Territory.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Twins back to their iconic home on WCCO,” said Mike Dee, Entercom’s President of Sports. “As the unrivaled leader in local audio sports rights across the nation, Entercom is committed to growing our play-by-play roster where it makes smart, strategic sense. Clearly the Twins are a blue chip franchise on the rise. As a newcomer to the Minneapolis-Saint Paul market, we are especially grateful to the Pohlad family and Dave St. Peter for their confidence in us. With the addition of the Twins, we are proud to be the flagship home for 45 professional teams across the four major sports, including 14 in Major League Baseball.”

Shannon Knoepke, SVP/Market Manager for WCCO Radio and Entercom’s other Twin Cities outlets (KZJK 104.1 FM and KMNB 102.9 FM), said “We are all beyond excited to move forward with this partnership that will bring Minnesota Twins baseball to a new level of engagement with fans throughout the Twin Cities and the nation.”