Missing Hunter Navigates Way Back With Compass

COOK, Minn. (AP) — A missing hunter in northern Minnesota prompted a search involving officials with multiple agencies, before the hunter made his way back on his own using a compass.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the man got lost while hunting with others on Thursday. The hunting party searched for about four hours before contacting authorities.

Authorities searched for a couple of hours, before the man found his own way back to the hunting party’s cabin. He had been lost for more than six hours but was uninjured.

