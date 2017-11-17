Pedestrian Fatally Struck By Car In Spring Lake Park

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was hit and killed by a car at a busy intersection in Spring Lake Park Friday evening.
It happened just before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of University Ave and 83rd Avenue Northeast. Police say a 35-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators say the car was headed north on University Avenue when the driver — who is said to be cooperating with law enforcement — swerved to avoid hitting the man and ended up in the center median near the intersection. No one in the vehicle was injured.
Police say there’s no indication the driver of the vehicle was impaired. The identity of the victim is being withheld until family is notified.