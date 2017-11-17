Protests Planned Friday Over MN Capitol Harassment

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A protest is planned at the State Capitol today after allegations of sexual harassment in the Minnesota legislature.
Multiple political and nonprofit organizations are hosting the gathering, and a number of current and former lawmakers are planning to speak.
Since last week, five women have come forward, saying they were targets of sexual aggression.
Democratic State Sen. Dan Schoen and Republican State Rep. Tony Cornish were the two that were named.
Both men deny the accusations.
The protest at the State Capitol is planned from 1 to 3 p.m.