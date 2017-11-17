Fire At Adult Bookstore Caused $380K In Damage

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say an arson fire at an adult bookstore in St. Cloud caused about $380,000 in damage.

Fire officials say about $55,000 in damage was done to the building, and about $325,000 in furniture and inventory was lost in the blaze at the Pure Pleasure store midafternoon Thursday.

Police say a 32-year-old man walked into the store with a gas can, poured fuel inside and lit it on fire, for unknown reasons. No one was hurt, and the suspect was arrested without incident a few blocks away.

