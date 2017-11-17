Remmers, Sendejo Out Vs. Rams

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings face their biggest test of the season this weekend when the Los Angeles Rams come to town.
The two teams share the same record – 7-2 – and Sunday’s game could end up being a factor in playoff positioning.
Unfortunately for the Vikings, it looks like they will not be at full strength at kickoff.
Friday, head coach Mike Zimmer announced right tackle Mike Remmers and safety Andrew Sendejo are both out for Sunday’s game.
Remmers has been in concussion protocol all week. Zimmer would not say how Sendejo was injured.
Zimmer said defensive end Brian Robison is “not out.”
There was good news Friday: Defensive end Everson Griffen, who missed last week’s matchup with Washington, will play this week.
“I think he’s ready to go,” Zimmer said.
Griffen has 10 sacks this season and is a big reason the Vikings defense has been so dominant.
Before this season, not many would have pegged Vikings-Rams as a must-see matchup, but the two teams’ turnarounds have made them major players in the NFC.
