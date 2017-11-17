Salvation Army Holiday Red Kettles Begin Ringing Bells In Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Salvation Army is kicking off its 2018 Red Kettle campaign outside of Cub Foods and the Mall of America.
The mall held the “Big Brass Blast” event Friday night. Brass musicians from around the country performed traditional Christmas songs.
Starting Saturday, you will see red kettles at every entrance to the Mall of America and every Cub Foods location in the Twin Cities. After Thanksgiving, Kettles will be spread out at 500 sites in the metro.
The Red Kettle campaign is still looking for volunteers — visit their website for more information.