Survey: Half Of Consumers Have Shopped To Relieve Stress

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For some people, holiday shopping is stressful, but other people use shopping to relieve their stress.

Credit Karma surveyed 1,000 adults and found that over half admitted to stress spending at least once in their life.

Clothes are the top impulsive buy for both men and women.

And, more than half of the stress spenders buy with a credit card, which can cause more stress when the bill comes.

One more detail from the survey, of those who said they stressed when they felt stressed, anxious or depressed, 7 percent have made an impulsive purchase of over $1,000.

