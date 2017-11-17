Explosion At Wisconsin Cheese Plant Injures 1

Filed Under: Wisconsin

ROSENDALE, Wis. (AP) — An explosion and fire at a cheese plant in Fond du Lac County sent one person to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office says Travis Klotzbach was using a cutting torch at Knaus Cheese when the explosion happened just after 7 a.m. Friday.

Klotzbach was taken to a hospital in Neenah with burns and broken bones, where he was reported in stable condition.

The fire was contained to the auto shop portion of the cheese plant, and fire officials said the damage was not extensive.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch